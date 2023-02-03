Recap: Inside The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Heart disease definitely doesn’t discriminate — it can literally affect any age, race and/or gender — yet at the same time we as African Americans experience it at alarmingly higher rates compared to others. Putting that number into perspective, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data that confirmed African Americans are 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites.
With that said, heart health should be at the top of everyone’s priority, especially our people! That’s why we were honored to attend The American Heart Association’s annual “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection Concert this past Wednesday night (Feb. 1) in — no pun intended! — the heart of New York City.
The elegant night capped off at NYC’s Jazz At The Lincoln Center, specifically the venue’s astounding Appel Room. The glass window that gives view to the 59th Street entrance of Central Park made for a perfect backdrop to the many, many red dresses on display. Prominent women from all parts of the industry walked the show, including Anika Noni Rose-Dirden, India de Beaufort, Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke, Chrishell Stause, Melissa Fumero, Ashley Greene, Kyle Richards, Folake Olowofoyeku, Melba Moore, Danielle Moné Truitt, Teri Hatcher, Cara Buono, Dylan Dreyer, Tisha Campbell, Amanda Warren, Ginger Gonzaga, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Paulina Alexis, Hena Doba and Phoebe Robinson. Many attendees of the night matched the ladies’ flyness, with most of the room dressed to the nines in their best red outfit and/or accessories.
Music of the night was handled by UK pop sensation Rita Ora and an acoustic headlining set by rock/country legend Sheryl Crow. At the young age of 60, which she proudly boasted in-between hits, the “Steve McQueen” guitar queen commanded the night with conviction and an abundance of grace.
Star Jones, America Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown and Susan Lucci played hosts for the night, and special guests included Nina Hamlin and Mario Hamlin, parents of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who recently put heart health on the map in a big way following his in-game cardiac arrest while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals last month (Jan. 2) at Paycor Stadium. Joined onstage by Elisabeth Röhm, Mrs. Hamlin showed strength as she discussed easily the scariest moment of her son’s life as well as her own.
We send a very special thank you to The American Heart Association for extending an invite to be part of such an initiative, which was made possible with respect to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s The Heart Truth program. Until next year!
Take a look at a photo recap of The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection Concert below, in addition to exclusive quotes from Melba Moore, Danielle Moné Truitt, Star Jones and Tisha Campbell. Click here to learn more about how you can get better informed on heart disease as well as involved in global prevention:
1. The American Heart Association 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection ConcertSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
2. Celebrity Women Walking The Runway At The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection ConcertSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
3. Nina Hamlin and Elisabeth RöhmSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
4. AHA VIP 2023 Miss America Grace StankeSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
5. Opening Performer Rita OraSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
6. Headlining Performer Sheryl CrowSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
7. Ashley GreeneSource:Getty
Designer: Rita Vinieris
8. Dylan DreyerSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Jay Godfrey
9. Tisha CampbellSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Alexander by Daymor
10. Phoebe RobinsonSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: FouyChov Couture
11. Chrishell StauseSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Galia Lahav
12. Gina GershonSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Marc Bouwer
13. Paulina AlexisSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Hervé Léger
14. Ginger GonzagaSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Gustavo Cadile
15. Amanda WarrenSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Anne Barge
16. Danielle Moné TruittSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: AGGI
17. Cara BuonoSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Alex Teih
18. Maitreyi RamakrishnanSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Cavanagh Baker
19. India de BeaufortSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Tarik Ediz
20. Melba MooreSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Rene Ruiz
21. Folake OlowofoyekuSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Teuta Matoshi
22. Melissa FumeroSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: NARCES
23. Teri HatcherSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Rubin Singer
24. Anika Noni Rose-DirdenSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Catherine Regehr
25. Kyle RichardsSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
Designer: Pamella Roland
26. Rita OraSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
27. DJ KissSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
28. Folake Olowofoyeku Greets A Heart Disease SurvivorSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
29. Star Jones And Associates Enjoy Time At The 2023 “Go Red For Women” ReceptionSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
30. Christian Siriano For The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection ConcertSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
31. Oscar De La Renta For The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection ConcertSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
32. Melba Moore Says:Source:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
“I’ve been seeing some of the ads that [AHA] has been doing, and they’re very informative and serious in letting people know things, like getting pregnant isn’t such a simple thing — it can give you heart problems! It’s information you should know, and to invite me to be part of it is such a great honor.
I’ve been ill, but now well, but also lost people in my family to stroke and heart disease. It helps me to take better care of myself, and to also give a good example — no fatbacks; avocados! [Laughs]
It’s a great honor for me to be part of what [AHA] is doing. Afrocentric people unfortunately suffer the greatest in society, and heart disease is no different. It’s the greatest killer amongst all women, but for Black women the rate is even higher — for poor people, it’s higher than that! Being that person to say, ‘You can prevent it,’ is an honor.”
33. Zac Posen For The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection ConcertSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
34. Donna Karan For The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection ConcertSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
35. Danielle Moné Truitt Says:Source:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
“I’m honored to have been asked to be part of this event. My mom actually has heart disease, and she has a pacemaker. I’ve seen the changes that she had to go through in her life due to her heart health. It’s made me very cautious of the stress that I take in, my eating. diet, activeness and working out. I’m doing all that I can to make sure that my heart stays healthy.
I didn’t realize that women, especially Black women, are less likely to be given CPR from a bystander. If something happened to us on the street, we’re the least likely for someone to help us! I think it’s important for us to know how to do that, just in case i see one of my fellow sisters and she’s struggling. I’ll be able to help her.”
36. Badgley Mischka For The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection ConcertSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
37. Pamella Roland For The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection ConcertSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
38. Tisha Campbell Says:Source:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
“I’m surprised I haven’t worked with [AHA] before this! It’s very personal to me because a lot of the women in my family all have heart disease, and even passed away from heart disease like my own grandmother. My mother has cardiomyopathy currently, and worked really hard to get it from 20% to 55%, maybe even 60% now. She’s working really hard to be conscious of her physical and mental health. I, too, have my own cardio issues. I have a cardiologist that is working with me to get me healthier.
It was easy [to say ‘Yes’] when they asked me. I was like, ‘Oh my God – always wanted to!’ Never walked a catwalk before, so I’m a little nervous. If I trip, I’ll just dance it off [Laughs].
These kind of shows put [heart disease] to the forefront. For the African American community, especially our women who carry so much on their backs, we have to put ourselves first. How can you give to anybody when you well is dry? Us first!”
39. Rubin Singer For The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection ConcertSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
40. Jenny Packham For The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection ConcertSource:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
41. Star Jones Says:Source:Getty Images For The American Heart Association
“I’m the national volunteer for the American Heart Association after being a heart disease survivor for the past 12 years. I’m always here — they know that if it’s a Red Dress event, I’m there!”