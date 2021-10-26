Red Bull’s ‘Dance Your Style’ Competition Highlighted Some Of The Best Dancers From Around The Globe

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This weekend, some of the best dancers from across the nation krumped their way to Washington, DC to compete in Red Bull’s Dance Your Style National Finals. After gracing the stages in Boston, New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago the winner of the DC battle will represent the United States at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 4-5, 2021.

The 2-day competition allowed dancers to battle each other 1-on-1, with the crowd voting for the winner at the end of each round. The infectious energy filled the Howard Theater from the dance floor grounds to the mezzanine seats. For a full 60 seconds, we watched on as each dancer hit us with a high dosage of rhythm and flexibility.

Fans from all over the country showed up to watch their favorites battle at a chance to represent the USA in Johannesburg. If you’ve been keeping up with the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition, then you know you can watch the livestream on Caffeine.com. In the meanwhile, check out a few highlights from the DC finals.

