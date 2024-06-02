Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is premiering worldwide, and our favorite celebrities are hitting the red carpet to celebrate. The sequel to Bad Boys for Life and the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, the new film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence alongside Tasha Smith and Tiffany Haddish.
With the highly anticipated release of the film just around the corner on June 7, our favorite A-listers have been making statements with their fly fashion choices at the premieres. The Los Angeles premiere, in particular, however, was a fashion parade we’ll never forget.
As HB reported, the Smith clan showed up and showed out in support of Will on May 30. They stole the show in fits that highlighted their aesthetics and flexed their good looks. For example, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s sheer avant-garde gown and Willow Smith’s larger-than-life afro will forever live rent-free in our heads.
Black Hollywood ‘It Girls’ heat up the LA red carpet premiere.
Following the Smiths’ lead, other Hollywood favorites brought the heat to the LA event. Cameras captured comedic actresses Tasha Smith and Tiffany Haddish, songstress and icon Toni Braxton, entrepreneur and influencer Angela Simmons, and entertainment host and personality Gia Peppers among the celebrities slaying the carpet.
Tasha gave body, hair, and attitude goals in a black figure-hugging gown. The dress featured cut-outs at the waist and bra, oozing grown sexiness.
Tiffany and Toni also brought versions of bold style to the West Coast premiere. Tiffany opted for a metallic gold gown with sophisticated drapery, while Toni wore a fitted blazer showing some of the girls underneath.
Angela also turned heads in a sheer and sequined gown from Retrofete. With rhinestone details lining the Angel’s Cakes owner’s natural curves, her dress was everything.
For a further breakdown of the best red-carpet moments from the LA premiere, see our gallery below.
1. Tasha Smith Can’t Be Hungry – Because She Ate.Source:Getty
Tasha Smith played no games upon arrival on the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die red carpet. As she posed, the actress gave the cameras hair, nails, body, and everything in between. We love her gown’s playful cutouts, daring slit, and sexy flair.
2. Angela Simmons Shimmers In Sexy Sequins.Source:Getty
Angela Simmons attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die wearing a sheer, body-hugging Retrofete gown featuring a nude overlay and halter neckline. Angela’s gown shimmered from head to toe with rows of large rhinestones lining the entire garment.
3. It’s A Braxton Family Affair, Too.Source:Getty
The Smith Family wasn’t the only clan giving couture. Toni Braxton, along with her sons Denim and Diezel, also brought some serious style. Each wore a light tan suit tailored to perfection. While the boys rocked white collared shirts under their suits, Ms. Toni opted for a more bare choice.
4. Tiffany Haddish Gives Glitz And Glam.Source:Getty
Tiffany Haddish shined on the LA blue carpet. The supporting star wore a metallic rose gold gown with a sweetheart neckline and drapery. The gown’s connecting skirt and neck detail elevated the fabulous look.
5. Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Fierce Ethereal.Source:Getty
Jada Pinkett Smith arrived at the Los Angeles premiere in a sheer, ethereal gown by Iris Van Herpen. Showing Jada’s ever-evolving style, the dress was a masterclass in otherworldly elegance, sophisticated sexiness, and fierce flowy fashion.
6. Willow Smith Is A Walking Trend Time Capsule.Source:Getty
Willow Smith chose a suit from Acne Studios’ FW24 RTW collection for her red carpet moment. The ensemble is a walking time capsule with its retro pattern, modern cut, and overall vintage feel. Willow’s afro, with its circular shape and funky style, also takes us through fashion and beauty eras.
7. Tatyana Ali’s Eggshell Suit Is Everything.Source:Getty
Tatyana Ali, who played alongside Will Smith in the Fresh Prince of Belair, also served on the event’s carpet. The actress wrote an eggshell suit with an oversized, funky blazer and matching relaxed-fit trousers. Her updo hairstyle complemented her overall look with soft curls framing her face.
8. BIA Takes Dark Drama To The Bright LA Carpet.Source:Getty
BIA attended the LA Bad Boys: Ride Or Die premiere in a look that definitely turned heads. Contrasting the bright Miami theme and blue carpet, BIA chose a daring dark head-to-toe monochromatic ensemble from Luar. What girl doesn’t love a little drama?
9. The Johnsons Keep It Suited And Sexy.Source:Getty
Magic and Cookie Johnson are all smiles as they arrive at the star-studded premiere. Each wears suits that reflect their style and personalities. Magic looks debonair in a cream suit, while Cookie makes waves in a monochromatic aqua ensemble.
10. Gia Peppers Is Pretty In Pink.Source:Getty
Gia Peppers was pretty pink while posing at the West Coast premiere. She wore a fitted sleeveless midi-length dress with a triangle bottom and slight ruffle details. She accessorized her look with silver accessories and strappy heels.