After a two-year hiatus, the 75th Tony Awards returned to Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Stars fashionably packed the event in anticipation of celebrating the who’s who in Broadway. From Jennifer Hudson, who officially achieved EGOT status last night, to Cynthia Erivo, the Black celebrities were in the building…and you already know they were giving life and looks.
The Tony Awards is an opportunity for actors and actresses to be acknowledged for their contributions on Broadway and to show off their talents in fashion. At this particular award show, creativity is often intertwined with style giving us everything from bold colors to embellished gowns. Last night, some of our favorite entertainers popped up on the red carpet in their swanky frocks. Of course, we’ve got the scoop on their fancy attire. Get into it below!
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Celebrities Lit Up the Red Carpet At The 75th Tony Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose showed a little leg at the Tony Awards in a sequin Boss by Hugo Boss gown that featured a high split and opening in the front.
2. Billy PorterSource:Getty
Billy Porter showed up and showed out in a silver Dolce & Gabbana textured double-breasted suit with a matching turtleneck underneath.
3. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya RichardsonSource:Getty
Samuel L. Jackson and his wife Latanya Richardson shined as a beautiful couple at the Tony Awards. Jackson looked dapper in black, double-breasted tuxedo equipped with purple lapels, while his wife took the colorful route in a yellow gown covered by a floral kimono.
4. David Alan GrierSource:Getty
David Alan Grier added a little spunk to his night with a plaid double-breasted blazer paired with black slacks and a bow tie.
5. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson was a sight to see in a black, off-the-shoulder Pamella Roland gown that was embroidered with jewels.