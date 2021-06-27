Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 2021 BET Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s culture’s biggest night. Black Hollywood is in the building for the, bringing the fashion and music moments we love!

Before the show began, celebrities like The City Girls, Zendaya, Ciara and Ashanti were already trending for their fashion. Cardi B revealed her baby bump in a bejeweled body suit. Cardi was styled by Kollin Carter, of course. Host Taraji P. Henson transitioned through a dozen fabulous looks as she paid tribute to female entertainers on the show.

Zendaya paid homage to Beyonce wearing a vintage Versace gown Bey famously wore in her Crazy In Love video. “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ….. get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!” her stylist and image architect Law Roach wrote on Instagram. And Issa Rae made a statement in Balmain.

Keep scrolling for the best looks from the star-studded evening.

