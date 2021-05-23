Red Carpet Rundown: Doja Cat, Saweetie And More Bring The Style To The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with a plethora of our favorite stars showing off their very best red-carpet fashion moments, and because the Billboard Awards doesn’t necessarily have the same pomp and circumstance as the Grammys, it gives celebs a chance to really show off their creative fashion senses without the high pressure of high Hollywood glam.
Regardless, this year, the girls (and guys) showed up and showed out, setting the tone for a historic night ahead and we’re already gushing over some of our favorite looks.
From Doja Cat to Saweetie, it’s definitely shaping up to be a stylish affair and we can’t wait to see who takes the crown as the night’s best dressed. Until then, check out the evening’s best fashion moments.
1. H.E.R.Source:Getty
H.E.R. hits the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards wearing a red sparkling Christian Dior pre-fall look. She rocked her signature black shades, hair in a sleeked low pony and black accessories to match.
2. KehlaniSource:Getty
Kehlani looked stunning in all-red. She wore a sparkly red bra, red pants, and a matching red poncho. The look was created by Tony Ward Couture from Fashion Week ’20. Styled by Jason Rembert, she wore her long, jet black hair parted down the middle and rocked a sparky necklace to set the entire look off.
3. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat stole the show in a black and white striped Balmain Spring ready-to-wear look. The look included a black and white stripped crop top with dramatic sleeves and matching pants that dropped the floor. Styled by Bretta Lannelson, Doja wore her hair in two braided pigtails and a circular blue necklace to add a nice color contrast to the two-toned look.
4. SaweetieSource:Getty
For one of our favorite looks of the evening, rapper Saweetie looked pretty in peach in her Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. The sleeveless and strapless dress looked radiant on the Top Rap Female Artist nominee which she paired with matching peach pumps. She let the dress speak for itself and wore her newly blonde locks in a simple, long ponytail with minimal jewelry.
5. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
As one of the night’s performers, Alicia Keys rocked a pink Valentino ensemble on the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet. Following the look of the night, the multi-faceted singer wore a thick-strapped pink crop-top, matching pink pants, and an oversized pink poncho. The natural beauty kept her face clean but brought back her signature cornrows for the occasion.
6. Rocsi DiazSource:Getty
TV personality Rocsi Diaz stepped on the scene rocking an-all black leather ensemble by Maria Lucia Hohan. She paired the look with matching leather wristbands and black pumps. She wore her hair in a loose pony tail and rocked a natural beat with minimal makeup.
7. Justin SylvesterSource:Getty
Justin Sylvester looked dapper in a floral Moschino suit and suede boots. He paired the look with a white, buttoned-down shirt which he left open to give off a bit of swag.
8. DJ KhaledSource:Getty
Hip-hop mogul DJ Khaled kept it simple in a cool Dolce & Gabbana fit for the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. He paired the summer-ready shirt with black slacks and shoes that brought out the green and yellow colors of his shirt.
9. MigosSource:Getty
Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos posed on the red carpet for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The rap trio kept it casual wearing jeans, sneakers and of course, their signature chains.