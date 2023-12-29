Red Carpet Rundown: HB’s 10 Most Stylish Women Of 2023

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrity red carpet style was everything this year. From fashion risks and rule breakers to elevated sophistication and crazy couture, many starlets made magic upon arriving at the world’s hottest events throughout 2023.

Week after week, fashion lovers could not get enough of the parade of style from personalities like Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia, and Janelle Monae. And neither could we!

MUST READ: Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Icon Of 2023

For some celebrities, 2023 was the year of “red carpet return.” With many national and global COVID-19 mandates finally lifted and more in-person events, premieres, and swanky parties to attend, there were several reasons to dress up.

This year was the perfect opportunity to rock the hottest international designers, top trends, and bold colors before lights, crowds, and photographers. Thankfully, our favorite VIPs, including Lori Harvey, Teyana Taylor, and Tracee Ellis Ross, did not disappoint.

With the return to the carpet, many celebrities were intentional with their outfits, telling stories and making strong statements. Starlets chose highly sought-after designers to help pull their looks together.

2023 Red Carpet Rundown: Designers and Trends

This year, designers seen frequently on the carpet include household names such as Prada, Versace, The Blonds, Pamella Roland, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, Mugler, and Louis Vuitton. Black designers Sergio Hudson, Christopher John Rodgers, Hanifa, and Brandon Blackwood also had their share of jaw-dropping fashion moments.

In fact, Sergio Hudson and Keke Palmer were a fashion item this year. The two slayed red carpets frequently and turned heads each time.

Trends spotted included rocking black in different fabrics, lengths, and styles, sheer dresses, bodysuits, and bottoms, and monochromatic moments from head to toe. Metallic fabrics also found their way to the posh events, as did leather, feminine suiting, and sculpted, dramatic gowns.

Cardi B’s royal blue sculpted gown worn to the 2023 Grammys remains one of the best looks of the year. Created by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, the dress ate down and showed Cardi’s fashion range.

2023 Red Carpet Rundown: Most Stylish Women of The Year

From the year’s first red carpet at The Golden Globes to Anna Wintour’s The Met Gala to cultural music awards shows and final celebrations for “The Color Purple,” Black women slayed, ate, and left no crumbs.

So we’re taking a look back through videos, captures, and content to find our favorite moments and the most stylish women who made them. The following women and their ‘fits are 10s across the board. These women were fabulously outside in 2023 and made every carpet their runway.

Red Carpet Rundown: HB’s 10 Most Stylish Women Of 2023 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com