Last night, Saturday, September 30, the annual BoF 500 Gala was held and brought out the biggest and brightest fashion pioneers, innovators, and creatives into one room to create magic. And of course, our favorites were in attendance including Usher, Naomi Campbell, Issa Rae, and Christian Combs – just to name a few.

Held during Paris Fashion Week, the annual BoF Business of Fashion) 500 Gala was held to celebrate the 2023 Fashion Class, and per usual, our faves did not come to play. From the models to entertainers, everyone brought out their very best looks to celebrate the cause, and we’re here for it. Check out some of our favorite styles from the exquisite night of fashion in our red carpet rundown below.

Red Carpet Rundown: Inside The BoF 500 Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com