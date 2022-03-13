Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Critics’ Choice Awards

The 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards are well underway and we’re already swooning at the LEWKS that some of our favorite celebrities are serving.
Tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards will honor achievements in film and television. The annual awards ceremony brought out the likes of our faves such as Issa Rae, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, Serena Williams, Halle Berry, and more, who all showed up to serve style, face, and fashion goals for the elegant night ahead. Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are set to host the big award show and did not come to play when it came to turning heads on the red carpet, with Nicole Byer dazzling in all pink and Taye Diggs looking rather dapper in his tailored suit.
The three-hour awards show will air on Sunday, March 13th at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the CW and TBS and is set to be one of the biggest nights in film and television this year! While we’re excited to watch the award show, we can’t stop thinking about how stunning Serena Williams looked on the red carpet and how Aunjanue Ellis absolutely came to steal the show in her pink gown. So, while we settle in and prepare to watch the show live, let’s recap some of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening!
1. Halle BerrySource:Getty
Halle Berry looked stunning on the red carpet of the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards donning a Dolce and Gabbana ensemble featuring a black suit with a white sheer top underneath.
2. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams turned heads in this silver gown with a long, flowing train that trailed behind her as she posed on the red carpet of the annual awards show.
3. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae gave us dress envy in this stunning red, flowy gown.
4. Aunjanue EllisSource:Getty
Aunjanue Ellis looked pretty in pink in this sparkly pink gown for the annual award show. The custom Dolce and Gabbana gown fit the actress like a glove as she served face on the red carpet.
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave us fashion goals as they walked arm in arm on the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards red carpet.
6. Sonequa Martin-GreenSource:Getty
Sonequa Martin-Green looked elegant in this white, curve-hugging gown at the annual awards show.
7. Angelica Ross, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Indya MoorSource:Getty
Angelica Ross, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Indya Moore posed on the red carpet the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, each donning high fashion, elegant looks.
8. Taye Diggs and Apryl JonesSource:Getty
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones graced the red carpet of the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards and looked dazzling in purple and black. April donned stunning custom couture in a Jean-Louis Sarabji dress, YSL handbag and black and clear Tom Ford heels.
9. Robin ThedeSource:Getty
Robin Thede gave us glam in this black gown with a detailed silver neckline. The gown was designed by David Koma and looked absolutely radiant on the beauty.
10. Nicole ByerSource:Getty
Show host, Nicole Byer, looked pretty in pink in this princess-like ballgown. She accessorized the look with custom Christian Sirino and Neil Lane Couture jewelry and was all smiles at the annual event.
11. Saniyya SidneySource:Getty
Saniyya Sidney looked stunning in this soft pink, strapless gown.