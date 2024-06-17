Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Celebrity Looks From The 2024 Tony Awards

The highly anticipated 77th Annual Tony Awards, held on Sunday, June 16, at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center, were a night of surprises and anticipation. Hosted by the beautiful and talented Ariana DeBose, the event was an entertaining mix of unexpected stage moments and unforgettable red carpet style.
And we weren’t surprised.
Every year, the Tony Awards celebrate the best of stage and live theatre. The dramaticism of the acting medium and its characters, combined with the pomp and circumstance and over-the-top performances, lead to celebrity looks that leave us gagging.
So, let’s get into the looks we loved.
Dressing starlets like Ariana DeBose and Taraji P. Henson, Oscar de la Renta slayed the 2024 Tony Awards.
Ariana, who returned to host for the third year, made a statement with every look she donned throughout the night. On stage, she wore a range of fits from a flowy light purple A-line fit to a gold sparkly mini dress.
However, the entertainer set the tone for the night with a fabulous stain-glass look straight off Oscar de la Renta’s runway. From the legacy designer’s Fall 2024 Art Nouveau collection, the multi-colored strapless gown shimmered and shined as Ariana moved and posed.
Taraji P. Henson was another starlet who took our breath away in Oscar de la Renta. Known for bringing the fashion heat, the 53-year-old actress dazzled in a scalloped gown that was hate, haute, haute.
What truly made Taraji’s look stand out were its intricate details. She wore a white-gold gown with a stunning scalloped design throughout, adding a touch of whimsy and texture to the classic silhouette.
The Oscar de la Renta Pre-Spring 2025 dress fit her like a glove as it shimmered under the lights, creating a mesmerizing effect. Taraji added a pair of pointed metallic heels and simple accessories that echoed the subtle shimmer of the dress. She pulled her look together with soft glam makeup and a curled bob, giving stage style realness.
2024 Red Carpet Gallery: Celebrity Looks We Loved
Ariana and Taraji were just a few of our favorites serving during this year’s Tony Awards. The 2024 red carpet was a fashion parade of designer looks, top trends, and runway delights.
Attendees shined in metallics, jewel tones, sequins, and tulle. And most styles spotted reflected the night’s brilliance, elegance, and sophistication.
See more celebrity red carpet looks below.
1. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson made a stunning entrance on the red carpet at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, exuding charm reminiscent of her role in Dreamgirls. She looked gorgeous in a black velvet dress featuring a sculpted corset top and a draped skirt bottom. The addition of black opera gloves added a touch of old Hollywood glamour to her ensemble.
2. Maleah Joi MoonSource:Getty
Maleah Joi Moon is absolutely stunning in her liquid silver sequined ensemble! The actress, who won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical, wears a form-fitting black and silver gown paired with matching silver opera gloves.
3. Lena WaitheSource:Getty
Lena Waithe exudes classic sophistication as she graces the 77th Annual Tony Awards. She casually poses on the carpet, wearing a textured ivory suit by Louis Vuitton, paired with a crisp white blouse and small, rimless black glasses.
4. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Alicia Keys ate up the 2024 Tony’s carpet in a sophisticated wine gown we love. From the gown’s slight ombre sequins skirt to its demure off-the-shoulder neckline, Alicia’s fit was a ravishing red carpet moment. Alicia’s molded bun and swooped baby hairs add even more elegance to the multihyphenate’s look. We are loving Alicia’s natural and regal beauty.
5. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo oozed gold glitz and glamour at the 2024 Tony Awards. The actress, singer, and performer donned a fabulous Louis Vuitton sequins gown with a sweetheart neckline and extended royal train.
6. Danai GuriraSource:Getty
Danai Gurira was another golden girl we spotted on the event’s carpet. The Black Panther actress looked fabulous in a shiny metallic gown with a slight peplum corset and A-line full skirt.
7. Amber ImanSource:Getty
Amber Iman looked sea-sational at the 77th Annual Tony Awards. The actress arrived at the David H. Koch Theater in a sculped and scaled blue-purple dress with a fitted bodice and shimmery dramatic skirt.