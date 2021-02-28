Red Carpet Rundown: The 78th Golden Globe Award Looks We Love

Who could’ve predicted we’d still be in a pandemic one year since doors shuttered and life as we knew it drastically changed. While award season looks very different, the show must go on even if it’s virtually. The 78th Golden Globes air tonight, kicking off another socially-distanced red carpet season that will still bring the high fashion looks we love.
1. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo’s Golden Globes look is a show-stopper! Styled by Jason Bolden, the “Harriet” actress stood-out on the red carpet in this neon green Valentino Couture gown paired with Wempe earrings.
2. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty
Tiffany Haddish is serving in this metallic gold Alberta Ferretti gown styled by Luxury Law. Ray Christopher is the wizard behind Haddish’s gold tresses and Ernesto Casillas beat her face to the Gawds! Jewels by Messika Paris.
3. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Golden Globes presenter Angela Bassett looks like royalty in this purple Dolce and Gabbana gown with feathered one-shoulder detail. The always youthful actress completed the look with Dolce and Gabbana shoes and jewels by Dena Kemp and Graziela.
4. Andra DaySource:Getty
“The United Stars vs Billie Holiday” star Andra Day looks absolutely stunning in CHANEL Haute Couture and CHANEL Fine Jewelry with custom Stuart Weitzman shoes. Her hair is neatly brushes into a high curly ponytail.
5. Satchel LeeSource:Getty
Spike Lee’s daughter Satchel Lee arrived to the 78th Golden Globes in this black and embellished Gucci gown with high slit and clavicle cutouts. Lee is one of this year’s Golden Globe ambassadors.
6. Jackson LeeSource:Getty
Spike Lee’s son Jackson Lee arrived to the 78th Golden Globes in this dapper Gucci look complimented with Jordan sneakers and sunglasses designed by Magic Johnson’s daughter Elisa Jackson. Lee is also a Golden Globe ambassador alongside his sibling.
7. Maya RudolphSource:Getty
Maya Rudolph is wearing a red floral gown by Valentino jewels by Anna Kori and Jimmy Choo shoes.
8. Kenan ThompsonSource:Getty
The men didn’t come to be out shined. Kenan Thompson looked dapper in this olive Bogart suit.