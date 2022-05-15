Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2022 Billboard Awards

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are getting ready to get started and the red carpet is already underway! The annual event is the time for our favorite celebs to put their best feet forward and show off their hottest fashions as they prepare for one of the biggest nights in music.

Thie year, some of the biggest names in music have descended upon Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to celebrate the biggest artist who’ve dominated the charts over the past year. Diddy will take the stage as the show’s host this year, while the Weeknd and Doja Cat lead the pack of nominations.

While the artists settle in and prepare for the big night ahead, let’s look at some of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening.

