Thered carpet is certainly giving us our fashion fix and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that are leaving us all swooning. Held in Los Angeles on January 10, the annual awards show is bringing out the best of the best and it’s safe to say that the celebs did not come to play!

Our favorite entertainers were on the scene for what is shaping up to be an epic celebration of art. From the fashion queen Quinta Brunson to Babyface and all his suaveness and everything in between, the celebs were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2023 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet Rundown.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Golden Globes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com