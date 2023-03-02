Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The Billboard Women In Music Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Billboard kicked off Women’s History Month with its annual Billboard Women in Music Awards to celebrate the industry’s creators, artists, producers, and executives. That said, the YouTube Theater was packed with talented changemakers ready to champion their peers.

Women have dominated the charts lately, and we love seeing it. This year, SZA was recognized as Billboard’s Woman of the Year. The singer’s S.O.S. album spent ten weeks at the top of the charts. Latto also won the Powerhouse Award. Celebration was the vibe for the night, and the girls made sure to make it a stylish fete.

From diamonds and feathers to menswear and cutouts, there was something for everyone on the red carpet. In case you missed it, here are the best looks from last night’s Billboard Women in Music Awards.

