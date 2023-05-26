Beauty

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Of The Best At The amFAR Gala

Published on May 26, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5
CLOSE

amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - After Party

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


Celebrities brought the fashionable heat at the amFAR gala, an annual event in support of the Foundation for AIDS Research. Returning to the swanky Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the stars gathered for a night full of jaw-dropping fashion for an important cause. Queen Latifah hosted the event, and the evening featured a performance from the legendary Gladys Knight.

The amFAR gala is a prestigious production with a lot of moving parts. Perhaps the most notable are the beautiful gowns to grace the carpet. Everyone brings their A-game, which is the highlight of the evening. In case you missed it, here are the best looks spotted at the 2023 amFAR gala.

RELATED ARTICLES: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The iHeartRadio Awards

 

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Of The Best At The amFAR Gala  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor’s abs bring main character energy everywhere she goes. The amFAR gala was no different. The multi-hyphenate enigma wore a black Monot gown with a cut-out across the torso that displayed her chiseled abs.

2. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey Source:Getty

Lori Harvey got the abs memo. The SKN by LH founder looked red hot in a Laquan Smith gown.

3. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

Winnie Harlow understood the assignment! The model served legs and elegance in a white Ramzen gown.

4. Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols Source:Getty

Queen Latifah and her longtime partner shared a beautiful moment on the carpet together. Latifah held Nichols hand, as she lovingly looked back at her in her gorgeous red dress. Latifah wore a chic Lavin tuxedo gown.

5. Storm Reid

Storm Reid Source:@Nia_Noelle

Storm Reid went for a classic vintage look in a silver, sparkly Prada dress.

Close