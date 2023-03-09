Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It’s time for us to get our fashion fix once again but this time, from this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Event. The annual event once again brought out the best of Black women in Hollywood and it’s safe to say that the Black excellence was on full display because many of our favorite ladies showed up and showed out in their very best looks.

From our style queen Quinta Brunson and her consistent fashionable slays to the vibrant Sheryl Lee Ralph and everyone in between, the girls were no strangers to showing off their hottest looks for one of the biggest events of the year for Black Hollywood. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown from this year’s star studded Black Women in Hollywood Event.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com