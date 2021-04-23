Every year, Essence celebrates the actresses, artists and social justice activists with their Black Women In Hollywood event. The invite-only event, which takes place during award season, is one of the hottest tickets in town. With the pandemic forcing this year’s ceremony to be virtual, it won’t put a stop the fashion-forward honors event. For the first time, the 14th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards will air on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 7PM-10PM EST on essencestudios.com and essence.com.
Hosted by Laverne Cox, the 2021 event theme, “Mastering Our Stories,” “will focus on the resiliency of Black women in Hollywood through the years—including during the unprecedented pandemic,” Essence.com reports.
Among the honorees are Zendaya, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel and Andra Day. “Every year, we start our planning for ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood with one important question: What stories amplified Black women’s experiences?” said Cori Murray, Essence Deputy Editor on Essence.com. “This year’s honorees and their individual projects have helped reframe and expand the narrative of Black women’s joy, pain, challenges and triumphs on screen that have allowed so many of us to see pieces of our own lives within. With the added layer of the pandemic, these master storytellers have kept us sane and more importantly, seen.”
In addition to the rousing speeches that come out of the event, it’s always a fashion moment! Keep scrolling to see who wore what.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Melanin Overfloweth At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Andra DaySource:Getty
Andra Day wore this stunning gold gown by Aliette to the 14th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards
2. Tarana BurkeSource:Getty
Tarana Burke wore a floral off-the-shoulders look.
3. Storm ReidSource:Getty
Storm Reid rocked two looks to the 14th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards. She wore a fun and flirty look to host the red carpet then followed up her first look with this metallic gold gown by Prada, just in case they ran out of statues ya know.
4. Leslie JonesSource:Getty
Leslie Jones glowed in an Elie Tahari suit with white details on the lapels. Styled by Brian McPhatter.
5. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
Laverne Cox came to slay in as the mistress of ceremonies for the evening in custom Lavie By CK styled by Christina Joy Pacelli.
6. ZendayaSource:Getty
Honoree Zendaya wore a piece out her stylist Law Roach’s personal collection – a vintage YSL Haute Couture look from 1982 “originally owned by the trailblazer Eunice Johnson! We pay homage,” he wrote on Instagram.
7. Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo’s vibrant Gucci gown perfectly complimented her blonde buzz cut by Coree Moreno.