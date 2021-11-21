Red Carpet Rundown: The Show Stopping Looks From The American Music Awards Red Carpet

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 2021 American Music Awards are well underway and some of the hottest celebs are making their way down the red carpet to show off their looks during one of music’s biggest nights. The fashion trends are front and center, with many beauties showing up to rock their best cut-out gowns, little black dresses, pantsuits, tuxedos, and bold, sparkly ensembles.

Show host Cardi B kicked off the evening and set the fashion bar high as she slayed the red carpet in a stunning black gown. Chloe Bailey, Marsai Martin, and JoJo were also in attendance as they turned heads on the carpet in their own respective fashionable numbers. The annual awards show is currently airing from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and as we prepare to be entertained by some of the biggest musicians in the music industry, let’s swoon over the glitz, glam, and fashion in our American Music Awards Red Carpet Rundown.

