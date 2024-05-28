Listen Live
Reference Track Of Drake’s “Mob Ties” Featuring Vory Vocals Leaks, X Collectively Raises Eyebrows

Published on May 28, 2024

Rolling Loud Southern California

Vory, an artist who was once signed to Meek Mill‘s Dream Chasers record label, is now the topic of discussion after the leak of a reported reference track went wide. Vory is heard rapping lyrics from Drakes “Mob Ties” track from the Canadian superstar’s Scorpion album and X has a lot of thoughts.

Vory, 26, is listed as a songwriter on “Mob Ties,” which was considered one of the standout tracks on Scorpion by Drake fans. A leak posted by X user @PushaThanos__ features a track of Vory rapping a verse from the track that sounds quite similar to the finished product and sparked a deluge of comments from fans and detractors. The timing is especially noticeable considering the war of words the OVO Sound honcho finds himself embroiled in with Kendrick Lamar.

As you can hear in the track, the cadence, flow, and the lyrics as a whole are connected but it hasn’t been confirmed if this is an official reference track nor how it was obtained. It isn’t a secret that Drake has employed writers in his sessions as many others have before him and he’s been criticized for it in droves. That same criticism is especially robust now considering the battle with K-Dot taking hold of the culture of late.

Vory caught the ire of Meek Mill back in February of this year after video footage leaked of the Louisville rapper threatening to kill his girlfriend, which of course adds to all of the drama that has ensued over the past two months.

On X, formerly Twitter, the reactions to the Vory “Mob Ties” leak are all over the place. We’ve got the best of the crop below.

Photo: Getty

Reference Track Of Drake’s “Mob Ties” Featuring Vory Vocals Leaks, X Collectively Raises Eyebrows  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

