Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

Bernie Mac was one of the few comedic talents that treated audiences like family. His comedic style was reminiscent of everybody’s favorite uncle at the barbecue: Recalling personal tales of his own turbulent kinfolk, he tapped into the humor of every day life that connects us all.

The world of entertainment took a huge loss when he passed away on this day in 2008. But instead of taking it in as a day of sorrow, let’s tap into some of his best appearances in film, television and stage.

