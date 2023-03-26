Power 107.5 CLOSE

News recently broke on Young Thug’s sister, Angela Grier passing. Many people in the hip-hop community have posted their support for Thugger losing his older sibling. Rapper Meek Mill took to IG saying the ATL rapper should get bail while he fights his case and grieves “Let my boy get house arrest to fight his case b4 it destroys his mentality! Even tho he strong this not for humans if he on 23/1”

No word on the cause of death. More news to come as the story develops.

Our condolences go out to Young Thug & his family.

Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com