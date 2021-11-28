Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s the kind of news you hate to hear, especially with a person who still had so many years to live.

Yet here we are: Days after we gathered to give thanks with friends, family and our close circle, revolutionary designer and artist Virgil Abloh has passed away. He was 41 years old.

Louis Vuitton released a statement on Abloh’s passing, writing, “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce his passing.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” LVMH founder Bernard Arnault added. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loves ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

The revolutionary designer lost his fight with cancer on Sunday, November 28. Take a look at early reactions to his sudden passing in the gallery below.

