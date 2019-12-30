Rep. John Lewis Shares Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis, Twitter Salutes Civil Rights Movement Legend

Rep. John Lewis is, without a doubt, one of the most recognizable and respected members of Congress, and new about his health status has many rallying in support. Lewis shared that he is currently battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer and Twitter is joined in saluting the Civil Rights Movement legend.

In a prepared statement shared via his website, Lewis bravely accepted the challenges he faces ahead.

From Rep. Lewis:

“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.

“So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross.

The Georgia congressman who represents the state’s 5th District, which included most of Atlanta, has served in his post since January 1987. Lewis is also the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee on Oversight. Before his time in politics, Lewis made his mark as one of the “Big Six” leadership core of organization heads and leaders during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, serving as the president of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).

Lewis became a part of activism lore after he suffered a fractured skull in the vicious “Bloody Sunday” melee when police attacked him and a group of peaceful protestors marching from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. Lewis made his first bid in politics in 1977, failing to secure the 5th congressional district seat that was vacated by outgoing Rep. Andrew Young, who went on to serve as an ambassador to the United Nations under Jimmy Carter.

After serving on the Atlanta City Council, Lewis won the 5th District seat after Rep. Wyche Fowler Jr. vacated the seat for a bid in the Senate. Lewis has enjoyed little opposition in holding his seat and has also run unopposed in the district.

Supporters on Twitter have shared their thoughts and adoration of Rep. John Lewis, and we’ve got them all listed below.

—

Photo: Getty

Rep. John Lewis Shares Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis, Twitter Salutes Civil Rights Movement Legend was originally published on hiphopwired.com