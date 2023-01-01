HomeNews

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023

While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died.

We look back at some of the greats who passed away in 2023.

Famed Three Six Mafia Rapper Gangsta Boo has passed away. The Memphis rapper, born Lola Mitchell was reportedly found unresponsive at 4 p.m.

The cause of her death is still unknown at this time.

 

Keep reading below to learn more about the notable Black people we’ve lost in 2023…

1. Gangsta Boo, 43

Mitchell was the second woman to join Three 6 Mafia in the early ’90s, and after her departure from the group, she continued to record mixtapes and appear on singles from the likes of Gucci ManeLa Chat, and more. When she was fifteen, she contributed to Three 6’s Mystic Stylez album and remained a fixture in Memphis through her untimely passing.

