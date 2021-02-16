Rick Ross Masterfully Performs Hits For NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, Twitter Clowns Background Singers

The boss, Rick Ross, didn’t disappoint fans during his Tiny Desk (Home) concert. The same can’t be said for one of his backup singers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NPR’s popular Tiny Desk concerts have shifted from its offices to the artist’s actual homes. The MMG frontman brought viewers into his lavish digs for his performance that saw the biggest boss of them all revisit his classics off his albums.
Flanked with a live band and two background singers and his DJ, Sam Sneak, the rapper hopped right into “Super High” off his critically acclaimed album Teflon Don before transitioning into “B.M.F.” another one of the hits from the album. During the transitions between the tracks, Ross said, “I want to thank NPR for bringing the Boss out. My homies, we going to grind together since we’re going to shine together.”
Once the pleasantries were out the way, Ross performed the ladies’ favorite “Aston Martin Music” before going into the album’s intro cut “I’m Not a Star.” Ross even performed one of the album’s deep cuts, “Tears of Joy” and “F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit.” We got a dope performance and a cool story. Ross explained the recording process for the track that lived on JAY-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail and Ross’s Mastermind album’s deluxe version. Ross revealed that he recorded the timeless record after Timbaland sent him the beat.
Twitter absolutely loved Rozay’s performance, but one of the background singers is getting flamed for his “singing.”
Rick Ross gotta ban this mf from singing pic.twitter.com/0o4sxpYWTQ
— Jamius (@freelanceburner) February 16, 2021
Ouch.
You can watch the full performance and peep all of the reactions in the gallery below.
