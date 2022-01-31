LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Twitter goes in about how Drake feels in this moment as the world gushes in heart eyes over Rihanna’s baby bump pics with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos] Rihanna was photographed in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket. Now if there is one person who’s upset, we’re guessing it would be Drake lol.

After Rihanna separated from Chris Brown, Rihanna started a relationship with the Canadian rapper Drake – real name Aubrey Drake Graham, 35.

They dated from 2009 and continued to be on and off from that point until 2016.

Together, Rihanna and Drake released a single called Take Care in 2012 which reached number 11 in the UK and number 7 in the USA. Welp it’s definitely “take care” to Drake as RiRi and ASAP look to start a family!

Let’s see what Twitter had to say:

RELATED: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Miami Kissing Pics Leaked [PHOTOS]

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah? was originally published on rnbphilly.com