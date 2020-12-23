The Hip-Hop nation is once again remembering a fallen member of the vast community, and fans of a certain era are still processing the news. It’s being reported that Ecstasy of the 1980s Hip-Hop trio Whodini has died at the age of 56.
Word of the passing came from Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest fame and DJ Chuck Chillout, among others, regarding the passing of Ecstasy, real name John Fletcher, across a variety of social media accounts. Ecstasy was known for his Zorro-style hat and fly fashion sense, along with having one of the most distinctive rapping voices in the genre.
While the details of Flecther’s passing are not known, many Hip-Hop luminaries are offering their condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Ecstasy. We have those reactions below.
May the spirit of John “Ecstasy” Fletcher rest powerfully in peace. We’re playing “One Love” and “Funky Beat” right now.
—
Photo: Getty
#RIPEcstasy: Rapper Ecstasy Of Whodini Fame Has Passed Away At 56 was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
2.
Today we lost a member of our Hip-Hop family whose vocals were unmistakable and whose presence is irreplaceable. Our thoughts & prayers are with friends & family of John “Ecstasy” Fletcher of Whodini. #RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pBblWmgMKV— Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) December 23, 2020
3.
Rip Ecstasy of Whodini. A good brotha gone too soon! 🕊🙏🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/eO6ooFRtCA— DJ POOH (@DJPooh) December 23, 2020
4.
Another blow in a bad year. John Fletcher aka Ex of #whodini has just passed. The trio, along with producer Larry Smith, made the first hip-hop records that black radio embraced. Personality, humor and hooks.— Nelson George (@nelsongeorge) December 23, 2020
5.
R.I.P to one of the dynamic duos of Whodini. I couldn’t wait for you guys to blow the roof off of my birthday party. But, COVID shut us down. Condolences to your family. Sleep easy Fletch aka “Ecstasy” 🥲🙏🏽🥲🙏🏽 #Whodini #JohnFletcher pic.twitter.com/dE1uwqEtzs— 718Brooklyn (@yepitsteetime) December 23, 2020
6.
Terrible news. Rest In Peace to one of my heroes: the great ECSTACY of WHODINI ! One of my favorite vocalists EVER from one of the BIGGEST groups HipHop ever saw. Nobody sounded better on records than Ecstacy. The definition of a Golden Voice. This hit me hard. #GoldenEra pic.twitter.com/edp8lyz7BT— R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) December 23, 2020
7.
Lighters up for Ecstasy from Whodini, the first rap stars from Brooklyn. So many seminal records. Groundbreaking music backed by the genius of Larry Smith. 🙏🏼😔— Stretch Armstrong (@StretchArmy) December 23, 2020
8.
"To have lost love was a hurtin' lesson— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) December 23, 2020
But to have had love was a definite blessing
And I know what the Beatles were thinking of
When they said that money can't buy me love..."--Ecstasy of Whodini, RIP. pic.twitter.com/HxeRBUHq97
9.
One Love to Ecstasy of the Legendary #Whodini. This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man. https://t.co/ZRSqI7555F— 1/20 Soulquarianseason/Eviction Notice (@questlove) December 23, 2020
10.
🗣️One love, one love... you're lucky just to have just one love..... #Whodini https://t.co/MeNiJTlcrG— Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) December 23, 2020
11.
Whodini carried the flag for the genre of Rap and were dominant between the years of 1983 and 1987. That’s 5 straight years. By 1988, it was clear they were going to have a tough time competing against Golden Era artists & groups. Without Whodini, we never MAKE IT to a Golden Era— Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) December 23, 2020
12.
Hip-Hop pioneer Ecstasy (John Fletcher) of the rap group Whodini passed away today at age 56. He was the one that wore the Zorro hat. They're known for the songs "Friends", "Freaks Come out at Night", "Five minutes of Funk" and "One Love".. one of my favorite songs of all time 🥺 pic.twitter.com/EvZYmWYemu— JoJo Lopez (@thejojolopez) December 23, 2020
13.
Rest in Peace John Fletcher aka Ecstasy of #whodini 🙏🏾🙏🏾..... wow just wow pic.twitter.com/ibXOUQ2S9D— Wayne Ski (@djwayneski) December 23, 2020
14.
15.
Just got the sad news, Ecstasy of #Whodini passed away today.. Thank you for the music of my youth.. I always loved the Zorro hat!!! Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/6zdSQTdAI4— Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 23, 2020
16.
Even more rough news. Whodini was one of the first "old school" groups for me - as I would hear their "classics" on Mr. Magic's show. Find their catalogue and give it a listen. They were SO good. Rest in peace Ecstasy from Whodini. https://t.co/GFVt4Psres— Nick Diunte (@ExamineBaseball) December 23, 2020
17.
HUGE LOSS!!!!#Ecstasy from the great hit making Hip Hop group WHODINI has passed!— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 23, 2020
Huge loss for Hip Hop pic.twitter.com/Q0mQ3CXbQX
18.
R.I.P. #ECSTASY The Rapper who wore the Zorro hats in the rap Group #Whodini. He died earlier today. He was 56 yearsOld #JohnFletcher pic.twitter.com/BYg8cOD1ZE— WDAS-FM (@wdasfm) December 23, 2020
19.
RIP Ecstasy. ☝️ https://t.co/rHLZNbKFeY— Noah Callahan-Bever (@N_C_B) December 23, 2020
20.
#RIPecstasy My full heart goes out to the family and friends of the legendary Ecstasy from the landmark hip hop group #Whodini. They were the first to make adult hop hop, with melodic music, huge soundscapes and sex appeal for the ladies. This man will be SORELY MISSED! pic.twitter.com/y7zn5jdM4G— SPEECH (@Speech__) December 23, 2020