RIPKobe: The Hip-Hop World Reacts To The Tragic Passing of Kobe Bryant

Why? That’s the question the world is still asking after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant , 41, his daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven other passengers. Kobe’s influence inspired many, especially those in the Hip-Hop community as well, many stars in the genre reacted to future Hall-of-Famer’s death.

Kobe’s desire to win, on-court skills, and always wanting to compete at a high level has been the inspiration for many rappers leading to songs and lyrics about the lifetime Laker. Rappers like Lil’Wayne, Jay-Z, Chief Keef, Azealia Banks, The Game, and more all referencing the iconic baller in their rhymes.

When the news first broke, Drake was one of the first to share his remorse on Instagram sharing a photo of his custom Kobe jacket that he rocked during the 2016 All-Star game in Toronto, which happened to Mamba’s final all-star appearance.

Drizzy was immediately followed by the rest of the Hip-Hop community, with them all sharing a story about an interaction they had with Bryant, the advice they got from him while sharing remorse for his family. It’s a clear indication that Bryant’s impact resonated beyond the courts he once dominated on a nightly basis.

It still feels like a bad nightmare honestly, Kobe was supposed to grow old with us, Gigi was supposed to carry the Mamba Mentality into the WNBA. Now we are just left to wonder what could have been. The world and especially his NBA brethren are gonna is miss Kobe Bean Bryant. You can peep the reactions from the Hip-Hop world in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty

