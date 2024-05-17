Rockstar Games Sets ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’s Release Window For Fall 2025, Gamers React

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We don’t have an exact date for when we will return to Vice City in GTA 6, but the window for the highly anticipated game’s release did narrow a bit.

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, revealed in its Q4 2024 earnings report that Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive in fall 2025.

While that’s not an exact date, it’s a slight update from the more vague “coming 2025” release window.

“Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI,” Take-Two Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick said in the report. “We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.”

In an interview with Variety, speaking on the game’s fall 2025 release window, Zelnick added, “I think we’re going to leave it there for now.”

GTA 6’s Rollout Marred By Leaks

Gamers shouldn’t be surprised by the vagueness. Rockstar Games plays it very close to the chest for its games, especially Grand Theft Auto.

Information about the game in the form of leaked materials hitting X, formerly Twitter timelines, September 2022.

Then, the game studio had to release GTA 6’s trailer earlier than planned when a bunch of crypto dweebs leaked it.

The trailer confirmed that the game will feature two male and female protagonists and take us to Leonida, the GTA equivalent of Florida, and we will spend most of our time in Vice City, the game’s take on Miami.

With any news regarding GTA 6, the reactions are pouring in. Some are excited that we seem to be getting closer to a release date, while others want to know the EXACT day we can expect to boot up the game.

With this game, we want Rockstar Games to take its time and deliver a game on the same level as GTA V.

