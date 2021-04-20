Rona-Denying Musician Ted Nugent Reveals He Tested Postive For COVID-19 In Racist Rant, Twitter Says Welp

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Keep playing stupid games with COVID-19 . You will win a stupid prize. Donald Trump -loving, Coronavirus-denying musician Ted Nugent is learning that the hard way.

Nugent revealed his positive diagnosis during a Facebook Live session in a racist expletive-filled rant. In the video, Nugent spits on the floor while still pushing absolutely bonkers anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. “Everybody told me that I should not announce this,” the ultra-conservative rocker told his viewers in the video he shared on Monday (Apr.19).

Nugent has not been shy when it comes to believing the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax calling it a scam while speaking out against the same public health measures introduced by the CDC to keep people like him from catching the highly contagious and deadly virus. Nugent broke down his rona experience, saying, “I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying. I mean, just a clusterfuck,” and took a page out of his favorite racist president’s book by adding, “I got the Chinese shit.”

Nugent also said he has a “stuffed-up head” and “body aches” and added, “My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally can hardly crawl out of bed the last few days. But I did, I crawled.” He is now quarantining but still refuses to get vaccinated a stance he first announced last year because “Nobody knows what’s in it,” which is ridiculously false.

“If you can’t even honestly answer our questions of exactly what’s in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time?” he boastfully said in his Facebook Live video.

Twitter hasn’t been kind to Nugent following the news of his positive diagnosis and has been clowning the musician who claimed in one video he doesn’t understand why COVID-19 shutdown the world becuase we were able to live through COVID 1-18. Somebody needs to tell him that COVID-19 refers to 2019, the year the virus was first identified.

