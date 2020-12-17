Rona Where?: These Rappers Continue To Party & Behave Like We’re Not In The Middle of A Pandemic

It’s no secret that we are in the middle of a pandemic, but based on the moves of your favorite Hip-Hop artists, you probably couldn’t tell that was the case at all.
It’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 has upended all of our lives and has infected and taken the lives of millions of people around the world. Here in the United States, the situation is currently dire thanks to the incompetent leadership of the lame-duck president Donald Trump, his administration, and the Republicans who ridiculously continue to follow his lead. The virus has infected over 17 million Americans, and the country has reached the grim milestone of over 300,000 total deaths.
One would think that would be a wake-up call for people to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC, like mask-wearing, social distancing, and handwashing to giving them their best chance to protect themselves from COVID-19 as vaccine distribution efforts begin to ramp up in the United States and around the world.
Sadly that is not the case when it to Hip-Hop artists and some Black celebs who continue to party and behave as if rona isn’t in the air, still displaying just how tone-deaf they can be. Just recently, Cardi B and her on-again, off-again, and on-again husband Offset held a big Belly-themed party to celebrate his party. Guests included 2Chainz, Quavo, TakeOff, Da Baby, Polo G, Trina, Porsha Williams, DJ Drama, Todd & Kandi Burress-Tucker, Jacquees, Stunna4Vegas, and more. Offset was also gifted a $700k custom, Lamborghini.
According to a press release, before guests could enjoy the signature cocktails and party like Rona ain’t here, they had to take a COVID-19 test. The building where the extravaganza took place was also sanitized, plus there were masks and sanitizing stations located throughout the party. Keep in mind a negative COVID-19 test doesn’t mean you’re not infected.
The party followed Offset’s comments claiming he wouldn’t take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, but he had no problem risking lives to celebrate his birthday. As one Twitter user accurately asked:
“How y’all scared of the vaccine but not scared of Covid?”
Also, you would think the death of Fred Da Godson and Scarface, Slim Thug, and Jeremih’s bouts with COVID-19 would scare some sense into these rappers. Sadly that is not the case.
You can peep more knucklehead rappers and singers who continue to play a dangerous game with COVID-19 in the gallery below.
1. Trey Songz
Trey Songz announced to the world that he tested positive for COVID-19 back in October. He has since recovered, but his bout with the virus didn’t spook him enough if you check his Instagram timeline. Just recently, an Ohio night club was fined for hosting a show featuring a singer where ladies risked it all to hear him yodel. Instead of going home with Trigga, there is a strong possibility that one of them went home with Rona instead becuase there was little to none mask-wearing, and social distancing was non-existent.
2. Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty
Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty had the whole crew turnt last night at a video shoot pic.twitter.com/U8gJVWgGcU— XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 16, 2020
Make it make sense y’all. COVID-19 is kick African American’s butts right now, but that clearly doesn’t matter to Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty, who felt the need to have all of the homies at a video shoot.
Casanova found himself in trouble when COVID-19 first shutdown NYC. The Brooklyn rapper is currently in the bing after being indicted for racketeering. Before that, he caught heat on social media back in March for snubbing his nose at CDC guidelines to film a music video. He also put his own mother at risk too.
We get it, rappers love to celebrate their birthdays, because we totally understand how rough it is out here just trying to live to see another year around the sun. BUT, in the middle of a pandemic, we think you should postpone a big celebration opting for something quite smaller and intimate with your immediate household. Lil Baby, unfortunately, didn’t care and decided to party the night away in Atlanta. James Harden stopped by and gave him a Prada bag full of honey buns and an expensive ass watch.
No masks were seen or social distancing was happening though.
5. Teyana Taylor
6. Lil WayneSource:Getty
Lil Boosie hasn’t stopped partying at all. Even after getting shot in the leg, he managed to roll himself into a club to host a party during the pandemic. He even held a pool party. We gotta do better y’all.
Sighs, we’re still in Atlanta for this one. T.I. thought it was a good idea to host an album release for a party for a project not many knew was dropping. The crazy and extremely sad part is that people packed out the club to party the night out with the “King of The South.”
2 Chainz has turned down an invite yet smh. The ATLien has been photographed at numerous parties in Atlanta and even held his own big birthday bash. Oh, and his restaurant didn’t help matters and was shut down by Atlanta cops for breaking COVID-19 rules.
We’re still in Atlanta. Following their VERZUZ battle, Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane hosted an after-party. We wished we were lying. Jeezy showed up masked-up while Gucci opted to raw dog the club’s air willing to risk it all to be among the people.
These rappers need to do better.
11. Megan Thee Stallion
