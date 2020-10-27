Busta Rhymes has been in the business for three decades now, first finding fame as a member of his former group Leaders Of The New School in the early 1990s. Embarking on a solo career in the middle of the decade, the Dungeon Dragon is on the cusp of dropping his long-awaited Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God later this week and we look back at 10 of Bussa Bus’ greatest verses across his still potent career.
It has been eight years since we’ve gotten a full-length project from Busta but he’s continued to be an active presence in Hip-Hop, most recently shining on the track “Ocean Prime” from Westside Gunn’s major-label debut Who Made The Sunshine from Shady Records.
With various loosies and teasers over the years, fans have heard from several angles that the album Busta has been meticulously working on is among some of his best work to date.
With 30 years of songs, features, and projects, narrowing down which Busta Rhymes’ top verses were was a tall task but we did our best. And if we missed one of your favorites, let us know in the comments section below.
For now, we present our top 10 Busta Rhymes verses. Don’t forget, ELE 2 drops this Friday!
—
Photo: Getty
Salute To The Dungeon Dragon: The Top 10 Verses From Busta Rhymes was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. A Tribe Called Quest – “Scenario”
Truthfully speaking, this might be the moment that made Busta Rhymes a star in the minds of many. While he would go on to deliver more standout verses, his closer on this ACTQ classic will have the whole party jumping no matter their ages.
2. A Tribe Called Quest – “Scenario (Remix)”
While the remix to “Scenario” isn’t as widely shared as its predecessor, the song is a definite lyrical upgrade with every appearance shining but none better than a largely subdued Busta Rhymes.
3. Craig Mack – “Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)”
First of all, rest in peace to the talented Craig Mack. On this track, we saw once again the massive scene-stealing ability of Busta Rhymes on full display, a heavy feat considering The Notorious B.I.G. and LL Cool J both turned in standout verses. Shout out to Rampage as well.
4. Busta Rhymes – “Everything Remain Raw”
After Leaders Of The New School split apart, Busta Rhymes’ The Coming LP would introduce him to the world as a solo act. The album’s promotional single “Everything Remains Raw” is still bone-chilling to this day.
5. Busta Rhymes – “Everybody Rise”
Salute to Nottz, who gave Busta one of the hardest beats ever constructed on this track. This song set the tone lovely for the first ELE album, which has a number strong records.
6. Busta Rhymes – “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See”
While the grimy and gritty versions of Busta are most appreciated by the “heads,” he was also a presence on the commercial front too and this song is one of the best examples of his hit-making talent.
7. Chris Brown – “Look At Me Now”
The tongue-twisting feature from Busta Rhymes became something of a viral challenge with fans on social media attempting to deliver his near-breathless flow without stopping for air.
8. M.O.P. – “Ante Up (Remix)”
Busta Rhymes opens up the most famous stick-up boy anthem of all time.
9. Busta Rhymes – “Turn Me Up Some”
J Dilla and Busta Rhymes were a powerful combination and this is one of the best ones to date. Honorable mention goes to “High” but we couldn’t find a solid link for it.
10. Rampage The Last Boy Scout – “Flipmode Iz Da Squad”
Rampage might be best known for his single “Wild For The Night” but this posse cut featuring the Flipmode Squad has one of Busta’s most slept-on appearances. He almost gets outdone by Lord Have Mercy on the closer. We’ll let you be the judge.