Samsung Addresses Past Issues With Previous Models With The Galaxy Z Fold7

Samsung has been at the forefront of the foldable smartphone market, but that lead has slipped somewhat with the arrival of viable alternatives. But with the Galaxy Z Fold7, Samsung has addressed some of the glaring issues with the previous models, delivering a solid foldable smartphone experience.

Can you believe we are seven iterations in with the Galaxy Z Fold? Samsung is continuing its mission to make foldable smartphones just as much the norm as your standard smartphone model.

That continues to be a hard sell due to these devices’ hefty price tags, putting them in the niche smartphone market, but with the Galaxy Z Fold7, Samsung could finally change that notion.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 Slims Down

With the Galaxy Z Fold7, Samsung made a concerted effort to make sure this device wasn’t just a rehash of the previous model by addressing the biggest complaints regarding its premium flagship foldable smartphone.

One improvement you will immediately notice is the size of the “Phablet.” Before the Galaxy Z Fold7’s arrival, the previous models were huge and took up plenty of space in your pockets, making them uncomfortable to walk around with.

With the Fold7, that is no longer an issue, thanks to Samsung finally slimming the device down, making it one of the thinnest foldable smartphones on the market, measuring at 8.9 millimeters (0.35 inches) when closed and 4.2 millimeters when opened.

Also, the thinner size didn’t result in sacrifices regarding the screen; in fact, the company managed to improve on it. The outer display is now 6.5 inches and is no longer a liability when using for typing, thanks to a much wider panel.

Gone is having to open the phone all the way to enjoy using the device. However, the screen still has some drawbacks. Unlike the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the cover screen only supports 1080p resolution and lacks an anti-reflective layer, and doesn’t get as bright.

When open, the phone is not only amazing but also comfortable to use and a joy to look at, thanks to its 8-inch display that is bright and vibrant.

The Fold7 also has a noticeable wobble when placed on a flat surface, thanks to the camera bump on the back.

A Camera System Worthy of A $2,000 Smartphone

One thing we were always confused about regarding Samsung’s Fold flagship smartphones is the lack of a high-quality camera system. Now, we do understand that the draw with the Fold series is the foldable screen, but for its price, not having a camera system as good as the ones on the latest S-series flagship smartphones was an absolute crime, especially for a $2,000 smarpthone.

Thankfully, that awful trend has finally come to an end with the Galaxy Z Fold7, which now features a 200-megapixel primary lens, along with a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, allowing for sharper and more vibrant shots.

The two 10-megapixel front cameras on the outer and main display are okay, but you will find yourself using the primary lens a lot to take your selfies, an option that smartphones don’t offer.

One UI 8 Provides A Significant Boost To The User Experience

Software on the Galaxy Z Fold7 gets a significant boost with the changes introduced with One UI 8. It also allows the phone to be a multitasking powerhouse, allowing for apps to be easily snapped to the side of the screen and pulled back out for more information.

You can also still stack or have multiple apps on screen, if that’s how you prefer your foldable experience to be, making use of the Fold7’s exceptional screen.

Other features, such as side-by-side photo comparisons while editing, are also key benefits of the Galaxy Fold7 that aren’t available on other Samsung devices.

Now Brief, the AI-generated summaries you receive throughout the day are more valuable thanks to features like traffic updates and parking spot reminders.

It’s still not the win Samsung hoped it would be, but as the company continues to add improvements to it, we can see it being one of the standout features on all of the company’s smartphones going forward.

Final Verdict

It’s still tough to recommend spending $1,999 on a phone, especially now, but if you have the extra cash and have been on the fence about getting a Samsung foldable, the Fold7 is the perfect phone to make that jump with.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is the definitive premium foldable smartphone experience that Samsung has been aiming to deliver since they first introduced the Z Fold back in 2019.

It took some time, but with the Z Fold 7, Samsung finally delivers a slimmer foldable experience that features a camera system that S-series users have been enjoying for years, paired with Android 16 and One UI 8 that is powered with functional AI enhancements to help deliver a productivity powerhouse that will make life a little bit easier.

Sadly, the Fold7’s battery life is middle of the road, nothing exceptional, but should last you the whole day if you’re not a person who pushes their smartphone to the limit. Charging is a bit slow, and the absence of the S-Pen will deter Ultra users considering the Z Fold series.

Still, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is a fantastic device, despite its shortcomings, which can easily be addressed with the next iteration.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is available now.

