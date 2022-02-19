Save the Best for Last: Celebrate Pisces Season With A Gallery Of Creative Celebrity Pisces

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Pisces season is here! There are a number of celebrities who celebrate birthdays under the sign of Pisces like Erykah Badu, Jordan Peele and Rihanna. Pisces represents the last sign of the zodiac, which makes these creative, gifted geniuses all encompassing.

The sun moves into Pisces from February 18 until March 20. At this time, it asks for us to shift our energies away from the brilliant, detached intellectualism of Aquarius, and toward empathy, intuition, spirituality. Some say that Pisces being the final sign in the zodiac makes them quite deep, and while this could be true, they are so much more.

Pisces is a sensitive water sign, ruled by the planet Neptune. The sign is fluid and tends to be sympathetic to the underdog. Some other common traits amongst pisces people are being emotionally sensitive, gracious and emotionally aware. They are regarded for being among the most sympathetic people of the zodiac signs, and they will go to great lengths to ensure the happiness of those around them (even if it is a detriment to themselves).

Celebrities like Spike Lee, Tyler, The Creator and Wanda Sykes being Pisces comes as no surprise. Pisces are known to be extremely creative and imaginative, often living in a world inside their heads. Their strengths include compassion, art, intuition, gentleness, wisdom and high musical abilities.

Pisces enjoy their solitude, romance, sleeping, swimming and being in alignment with spirit. Pisces are also adaptive and very friendly, finding themselves in the company of very different people. They are selfless and always willing to help others. People born with their Sun in Pisces have an intuitive understanding of the life cycle and form incredible emotional relationship with other humans on the basis of natural order and senses guiding them.

This gallery of our favorite celebrity Pisces range from some of the top musicians in the world to the most exceptional athletes. Pisces are passionate about their gifts and nurture those gifts to their fullest potential. Also, did we mention Rihanna?

Let’s celebrate with a list of the ever-flowing, talented Pisces celebrities we know and love below.

Save the Best for Last: Celebrate Pisces Season With A Gallery Of Creative Celebrity Pisces was originally published on globalgrind.com