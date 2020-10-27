Second Night Of Philly Riots Ends With Looting & Marriage Proposal [PHOTO + VIDEO]

Monday night the riots began hours following the act of two white police officers shot and killed a Black man by the name of Walter Wallace. Reports state that Wallace allegedly had a knife but did not appear to be threatening the lives of the cops, according to a viral video of the shooting.

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a West Philadelphia street as his mother begged police not to shoot him. Philly stood up and made their voices heard through the night.

The second night of riots ended off with more protesting, looting & even a bizarre marriage proposal.

All of the photos and videos of Monday nights protests are below.

