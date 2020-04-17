CLOSE
Secret Love?: Lil Wayne’s Plus-Size Model, La’Tecia Thomas [Photos]

Posted April 17, 2020

Lil Wayne comes from a different generation of Hip-Hop where he keeps his personal life and music completely separate. The only time you know anything about Weezy’s life it is through the music. Australian Plus-Size Model La’Tecia Thomas has been alleged connected to Lil Wayne for quite some time now. It is rumored they have met back in 2009. That was during a vital moment in Wayne’s career where he was on top of the music charts with a new song every day. The Lollipop rapper has hinted that these dating rumors might be true on his song ‘Stop Playin’ With Me‘.

Wayne has a line in the song saying, “Ooh, I got a plus sized model/ But she my lil’ mama/ I make her bust it open for me like a piñata/ And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor.”

Hmmm.. not enough proof? Weezy dropped another hint on ‘Not Me‘ saying, “You know wifey from Australia, she said, ‘Cheers, mate’/ Then we toast and see how you n****s tears taste.”

 

Regardless if they are dating or not there is some type of connection between the two. Here are some pictures of the beautiful La’Tecia Thomas

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️🧨

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

View this post on Instagram

When my career was focused on makeup artistry I found such beauty in every single face that sat In my chair but the ones that stood out to me were people/ models who had the ability to emote. When putting together images for my portfolio, I was always drawn to images where I felt the expression from the model- after giving it a go in these images it’s not easy to do. ( I’ve always given credit and still do to actors and actresses for having the ability realistically emote! ) We live in a day and age where most people aren’t even comfortable being themselves, so to even try to emote something u aren’t feeling is tough! I gave it a red hot crack though hahah a lot of y’all won’t understand this post and hell I don’t either hahah but this is what crazy artists do. I love emotion, I love photography, I love artistry. I love the ability to create even if it doesn’t make sense 😂 What are y’all doing to pass isolation time?? Ps. I’m happy, I can’t remember what I thought of to try and bring on tears but it semi worked, I wanted mega tears hahahaha also it is okay to cry, I just wanted to showcase an emotion that normally doesnt make it to the SM realm. Swipe to the last pic 😂😅 * also lipstick is ruby woo by @maccosmetics

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

