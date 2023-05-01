Beauty

Serena Williams Announces Baby No. 2 Before 2023 Met Gala

Published on May 1, 2023

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and her hubby Alexis Ohanian as the two just revealed they are expecting…again!

The couple attended the Met Gala on Monday, May 1 where the gorgeous athlete revealed her growing baby bump, confirming that the two are expecting their second baby together.

Serena and Alexis are already parents to their adorable  4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and looked overjoyed on the Met Gala’s carpet after revealing that they’ll be second time parents.

Serena, dressed in a black and white Gucci gown, debuted her bump on the carpet and also shared a photo to her Instagram with the big news, sharing a post with the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

We’re so happy for their growing family! Check out photos of  Serena, Alexis and her baby bump below.

Serena Williams Announces Baby No. 2 Before 2023 Met Gala  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Serena Williams Debuts Her Baby Bump

Serena Williams Debuts Her Baby Bump Source:Getty

Dressed in a black and white Gucci gown, the expectant mother served a lewk while showing off her growing bump.

2. Serena In Gucci

Serena In Gucci Source:Getty

The athlete looked stunning as she modeled her curve hugging Gucci dress to perfection which she accessorized with white pearls and a headdress. 

3. Serena and Alexis

Serena and Alexis Source:Getty

Serena poses with her Alexis Ohanian while attending the 2023 Met Gala. 

4. Serving Lewks

Serving Lewks Source:Getty

We’re in love with Serena’s Gucci slay!

5. Proud Parents

Proud Parents Source:Getty

Alexis and Serena were all smiles after revealing their big pregnancy news. 

