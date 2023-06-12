Power 107.5 CLOSE

Nick Cannon has always been capable of slick commentary, and recently 50 Cent found himself in the host’s sights. The serial impregnator slandered the Queens rapper over his alleged weight gain.

The comment was sparked after actress Vivica A. Fox recently revealed that she would be open to revisiting her relationship with the G-Unit rapper from over a decade ago. During an episode of his The Daily Cannon podcast, Mariah Carey’s baby daddy went in. “You can like, fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago,” said Cannon. “…he look like he got a pack of hot dogs on the back of his neck.”

However, Cannon’s co-host said they did still find Ferarri attractive. But, Cannon only doubled down.

You looking at them pictures from ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’,’ now it’s get thick or die fryin’.” Bruh…

50 Cent has to respond, but you just know the get back is going to be nuclear. Well actually…

For now, peep some of the reactions, and it ain’t looking sweet for Nick Cannon on these e-streets.

Serial Impregnator Nick Cannon Clowns 50 Cent: “Get Thick or Die Frying” was originally published on hiphopwired.com