Sha’Carri Richardson Shows Out During U.S. Track Trials, Earns Spot On U.S. Olympic Team, X Salutes Her

Even after getting off to a bad start, Richardson knew she had the race in the bag, ending her race with a resounding victory. Putting an exclamation mark on her “I’m No Back, I’m Better” tour with an impressive 10.71-second sprint in the 100 meters during U.S track trials over the weekend.

Her performance on Saturday cemented her as the fastest woman on the planet. Richardson was also .09 seconds ahead of training partner Melissa Jefferson, the 2022 U.S. champion.

After her win, Richardson spoke about her performance, saying, “I feel honored,” Richardson said. “I feel every chapter I’ve been through in my life prepared me for this moment.”

After easily punching her ticket to the Summer Olympics, Richardson, overwhelmed with emotion, went down on one knee. She also spoke on that moment.

“The emotion was just joy because of the hard work I put in, not just physically on the track, but mentally and emotionally to grow into the mature young lady I am today,” Richardson said.

She also entered the stands to embrace her family in a touching moment.

A Tale of Redemption For Sha’Carri Richardson

Richardson’s redemption has been a pleasure to watch. Only three years ago, we saw her dominate the same race, only to see her lose her chance to compete on the world stage because of a positive marijuana test.

The fallout revealed that Richardson was also struggling with depression while shining a spotlight on the anti-doping agency’s out-of-date rule book.

Salute to Sha’Carri.

