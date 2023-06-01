Shannon Sharpe Is Leaving ‘Undisputed,’ Twitter Blames Skip Bayless

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed show, where Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe argue the day’s hot topic, is over as we know it, as Sharpe looks to move on. The move comes after FS1 and Sharpe reached a buyout agreement that lets him walk away from Undisputed and take his Club Shay Shay Podcast with him too.

The podcast started over two years ago amid the pandemic and has become a weekly destination for sports and Hollywood elite to chop it up with the 3-time Super Bowl Champ as he currently boasts more than a million subscribers on its YouTube channel.

In an exclusive with the New York Post, Sharpe will reportedly remain the show’s cohost through the NBA Finals, with his final appearance to come shortly after, though an exact date hasn’t been revealed.

Sharpe and Bayless have been hosting Undisputed since the show’s inception in 2016. It was Bayless’ first venture since leaving ESPN, where he famously hosted First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith for nearly 10 years.

It’s unclear who will replace Sharpe, but Bayless will be tied to FS1 for the next few years, as he just signed a four-year, $32 million contract extension with the company in 2021.

The debates between the two have always been lively. Still, some animosity might have been left over after Bayless’ controversial tweet after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in January.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant,” Bayless tweeted at the time.

Sharpe notably didn’t show up to film the show the morning after the insensitive tweet. But when he did return, he ripped into Bayless for his stance.

Plus, just weeks earlier, Sharpe took offense when Bayless took personal shots at his NFL career accolades during a Tom Brady debate.

“Every time I call something into question, you think it means I’m jealous,” Sharpe retorted as he got so angry, he ripped his glasses off. “I did what I did. You make it seem like I was a bum. I’m in the f-king Hall of Fame. I got three Super Bowls.”

There’s been no clue as to why Sharpe’s exactly leaving the show, but Twitter has its theories. See reactions to the news below.

