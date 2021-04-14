LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Today is a real one’s birthday.

Disney Plus’ fantastic original Marvel Series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you know the one many people said nO oNe WoUlD cArE aBoUt is the talk of social media. Sam Wilson, our new Captain America, sorry John Walker, birthday is today, and Twitter is taking time to salute the character brilliantly portrayed by Anthony Mackie on the big and small screen.

According to Marvel Comic lore, Sam ‘The Falcon’ Wilson was born on April 14, 1975, in New York City. Unlike his super serum injected buddies Captain America and Bucky Barnes, he is aging gracefully at a normal pace and is now 46-years-old and is still serving his country dutifully even though it’s still hard out here for him to get a loan despite saving the world on numerous occasions.

Twitter is celebrating Falcon’s fictional birthday by putting him in the middle of the virtual circle and shining a light on the reluctant bearer of Captain America’s trusty shield and deservingly so.

Now, granted, they are showing love to Anthony Mackie’s version of the character and not Sam Wilson from the comic books, but still, it counts.

You can peep all of the birthday shoutouts for The Falcon in the gallery below and be on the lookout for DOPE recaps of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes.

Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Disney

Shine A Light On Him: Twitter Says Happy Birthday To The Real Captain America, Sam Wilson was originally published on hiphopwired.com