LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

You only miss the shots you don’t take. Lizzo just proved that.

The Pop Star lives an unabashed and extremely carefree life, and she puts that on full display on social media whether you like it or not. Recently, Lizzo shared a video of herself on TikTok showing she drunkenly shot her shot at Chris Evans by hopping into his DMs, letting him know she wants a piece of America’s ass. In the caption for the post, she wrote, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke.”

Now, normally celebs never really pay attention to folks in their DMs because that’s where all the trouble starts. But, honestly, you can ignore Lizzo being in there expressing her guilt-free thirst for you. After Twitter reacted to Lizzo’s post, Evans decided to answer Lizzo’s DM leaving her feeling good as hell. In a follow-up post she shared on Sunday (Apr.18), Lizzo revealed the 39-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor’s response, “No shame in a drunk DM,” Evans wrote with a kissing face emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

Evans is referring to the time he “accidentally” shared a photo of his manhood on social media.

While everyone was excited about Lizzo getting a response from Evans, one person, in particular, was not too pleased. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown had a small but great surprise cameo in Avengers: Endgame has been very clear about her affection for the actor tweeted a playful response to Lizzo and Evans.

Chris Evans really got the ladies going into a tizzy for him. We can’t be mad at that all.

You can peep more reactions to Lizzo in the gallery below.

—

Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Shoot Yo Shot: Lizzo Slides Into Captain America aka, Chris Evans’ Instagram DMs, Gets A Reply & Follow was originally published on hiphopwired.com