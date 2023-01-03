Sing It: 16 R&B Albums Turning 20 Years Old In 2023

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Some years, it seems like great music is just at a premium. Take 2022 for example. In the year that just ended, we got albums from heavyweights such as Beyoncé (Renaissance), Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers), Drake (Honestly, Nevermind AND Her Loss), SZA (SOS), Summer Walker (Still Over It) and Future (I NEVER LIKED YOU). When we look back at 2022 in 20 years, it’ll be hard not to note it as a standout year for music, with numerous potential classics. An album standing the test of time is not only an indication of how timeless the project is but also how the artist knew their audience and the climate of music.

In 2003, the climate of music was definitely different. People worldwide were still going to stores and buying their favorite artist’s CDs. Album sales seemed to mean a bit more since everything was organic and there wasn’t a real way to “juice the numbers.” One thing that’s still the same as back then though is how great music will always live on and be remembered. We got a bevy of music that fit that bill 20 years ago. While Jay-Z, 50 Cent, DMX, Ludacris and Outkast all had extremely great years, the R&B artists also made huge waves with their albums. We got the debut solo album from one of the biggest artists of all-time(Beyoncé), some established veterans showing why they are who they are in the game (Mary J. Blige and Erykah Badu) and some crooners making baby making classics (Jagged Edge and Joe). The music was so good that some of the albums released that year are still heavily in people’s rotations to this day. Some of the albums rank very highly among the artist’s discography. No matter where they rank, no one can argue how classic they are. To recognize the greatness of these projects, enjoy a gallery of R&B albums that turn 20 years old this year. Let us know which albums are your favorites and if you think we missed any!

