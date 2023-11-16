Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

SmoKINGS: 25 of Hip Hop’s Hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs

Published on November 16, 2023

Hip-Hop has always had a fond love for Marijuana. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.

Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. Some rappers, such as Lil Wayne find a way to incorporate the motions of smoking, to represent their branding on a song. When you hear a lighter flick and an inhale on a song, you know Lil Wayne is about to spit a fire sixteen!

Some artists, like Master P, have taken their love for the plant and decided to turn it into a profit, conducting business behind the ‘bud’ and expanding their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Check out 25 of Hip-Hop’s hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs below!

1. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

2. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne

3. Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa

4. Rick Ross

Rick Ross

5. Cypress Hill

Cypress Hill

6. Asap Rocky

Asap Rocky

7. Method Man and RedMan

Method Man and RedMan

8. Jadakiss and Styles P

Jadakiss and Styles P

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Jadakiss and Styles P of The Lox perform during Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,performance,two people,madison square garden,jadakiss,styles p,sheek louch

9. Smoke DZA

Smoke DZA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Smoke DZA visits SiriusXM Studios on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,visit,smoke – physical structure,siriusxm studios – new york city

10. Migos

Migos

11. The Game

The Game

12. 2 Chainz

2 Chainz

13. Juicy J

Juicy J

14. Kurupt

Kurupt

15. Master P

Master P

16. Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi

17. Dizzy Wright

Dizzy Wright

18. Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke

19. Waka Flocka Flame

Waka Flocka Flame

