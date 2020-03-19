Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, everybody is in the house quarantined, including your favorite celebrities.
Who thankfully for us, are providing those like me that are already getting cabin fever, some free entertainment, dope hairstyle ideas, new Tik Tok dances and suggestions on what to stream online. Most importantly, they are also serving up some serious laughs!
Enter this post from Gabrielle Union that I still cannot stop crying at…like why she do Kaavia like that?
“Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made from the mid-late 1990s,” Gabrielle Union captioned with this adorable, yet hilarious pic of her 1-year old #ShadyBaby.
Or this post from Laverne Cox who is CLEARLY having her own fabulous dance party at home and loving it!
“Category is: Dua Lipa meets Flashdance 2020….Sending all kinds of love. Hope this brightens your day….#TransIsBeautiful #SocialDistancing #realness #quarantine,” she wrote.
Or this one of Shaq playing the #LysolChallenge:
They are just the beginning. Take a look at some of our other faves doing their best in what I like to call the “Social-Distance Diaries”:
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Idris ElbaSource:Instagram
Poor Idris! Earlier this week, the “Luther” star revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He says he is doing well and in this video sang a song to make his fans and others feel better.
2. YandySource:Instagram
“#postanddelete My life homeschooling…this is how I looked when I called my bff after we both homeschooled for 7hours…@absolutelyayanna how do teachers do it with my 2 let alone 20 others?!”
3. Savannah JamesSource:Instagram
Sis, is spending her quarantine time taking dem braids out!
4. Marsai MartinSource:Instagram
The 15-year-old “black-ish” star is using her time off to do Megan Thee Stallion’s #SavageChallenge…WE LIVE!
5. Ciara, Russell and their babiesSource:Instagram
The pregnant mom and proud papa are using their time off to spend even more time being silly with their kids for their first Tik Tok video. Russ and Ciara are the best!
6. Kaavia Union WadeSource:Instagram
“Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made from the mid-late 1990s,” Gabrielle Union captioned with this adorable, yet hilarious pic of her 1-year old #ShadyBaby.
7. Tamron Hall & Son MosesSource:Instagram
“When the people on the other end of the team Tamron work conference call have no idea who is really the boss. #bossbaby ttamfam. Stay safe! Love y’all.”
8. Aurora PerrineauSource:Instagram
The “Prodigal Son” and “When They See Us” actress is not only spending her quarantine reading, writing, and sipping wine…Sis also braided her hair!
“So I spent 12 hrs doing braids …because quarantine.” SKILLS!
9. Nene Leakes & Her FamilySource:Instagram
“Ok my son @kingbrentt got me on Tik Tok. #glambaby @greggleakes #brotherinlaw @be_stylasheyes #wewon #quarantine #familytime #inthehouse #lysoleverything 😭😭😭😭😭😭”
10. Porsha WilliamsSource:Instagram
“Listen babies do not care about your pics lmao it’s like say cheese and they look like hostages 😂😂 Sister love with our babies ❤️❤️ literally our hearts outside our bodies @lodwill #mommysprincess👑🎀 #LilAngels.”
11. Audra McDonaldSource:Instagram
The “Good Fight” star and Tony winner’s daughter and husband singing “Twinkle, Twinkle” is one of the best things on social media right now.
12. LeToya LuckettSource:Instagram
“Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle ❤️✨🥰 @tommicuswalker”
13. Zoe KravitzSource:Instagram
The “High Fidelity’ star is cuddled up with her pooch and chilling.
14. Viola DavisSource:Instagram
The Oscar, Tony and Emmy winner is reminding you to spend your time inside watching all the films and programs her production company, JuVee, has made. We ain’t made. You better self-promote!
15. Justine SkyeSource:Instagram
The singer and Lip Bar collab sends a message of love: “I love you guys 💕
I hope everyone is trying to stay in as good of spirits as you possibly can in these times. Sending so much love and praying for all of those who are being affected by this situation whether it be physically, mentally and/or financially. We will get through this! 🌎🌍🌏”
16. Cardi BSource:Instagram
Hubby Offset out there rolling all the blunts. “Bored as hell,” Cardi wrote.
17. Cynthia BaileySource:Instagram
“STAY CONNECTED, ACTIVE & SAFE😷🙏🏽😘 Mike & I always try to do date night at least once a week & due to the #coronavirus pandemic and social distancing our new date night looks like this!!! Can’t remember the last time we took a walk together. Wait! I don’t think we have ever taken a walk together. @itsmikehill & I went for a walk in the neighborhood this morning to get out of the house & exercise our bodies and mind. Felt good to just talk, hold hands & get some fresh air. Highly recommend❤️”
18. Naomi CampbellSource:Instagram
The supermodel has been giving y’all a master class of hygiene for years, are you finally ready to hear her?
19. Serena WilliamsSource:Instagram
The 23-time Grand Slam champ is clear: She is taking a 6-week self-quarantine to focus on herself, her baby, her husband…and these makeup tutorials.
20. LizzoSource:Instagram
Ms. “Good As Hell” singer, is giving us love, light, music and a glimpse of her beautiful natural hair: “A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!”
21. Kandi , Riley, Todd and Ace
“We’re bored… Follow me on #TikTok #kandiburruss”