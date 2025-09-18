Social Media Joins In As Trae Young Rips Patrick Beverley’s Career Apart: “I Was Never Scared Of You”

Patrick Beverley has long been outspoken, whether it be as a lockdown defender on the court or on his podcast.

Other players rarely chime in, but it seems Trae Young has had enough.

Earlier this week, a fan wondered why NBA players go so hard in open gym games, but are lax in the All-Star Game, with Beverley saying it’s “because All-Stars take the game for granted.”

Young responded, “Relax. Let us speak for ourselves.”

Beverley used Young’s response as content for his next podcast episode, saying he doesn’t think the Atlanta Hawks frontman has won enough to talk to him.

“He’s been to the playoffs three times, I’ve been to the playoffs nine,” he said. “He’s been in the NBA for seven years, my first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all.”

Beverley says he knows Young’s rebuttal will be downplaying him as a role player, so he questions Young’s leadership ability.

“[Atlanta Hawks players] don’t think he’s a good leader, they don’t think he’s a good teammate,” he adds.

In response, Young went scorched earth in an 11-minute YouTube video where he only stated facts.

“You were 24 going into your first NBA season,” he said. “So you talking about uncomfortable?”

Young begs Beverley to state his sources and name who critiqued the Hawks’ locker room vibes before calling out some of his teammates he failed to win with.

“LeBron. Giannis. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George. Ant-Man. KAT,” he said. “You’ve had some great teammates over these years that you’ve only been able to make the conference finals once. Because your impact was that strong? James Harden. Russell Westbrook. Sweet lemon pepper, Lou [Williams], Dwight Howard. I can go on and on. Those are just the Hall of Famers.”

Young roasts the viral moment where Beverley hopped onto the scorer’s table after winning a Play-In game, and questions why he’s giving Bev the time of day with such a lengthy response.

“You averaged seven points and two assi—” he says as he starts to walk away, mumbling, “I don’t even know why I’m doing this sh-t.”

Eventually, he even gives him his flowers for being a great defender, but he never feared him.

“But I promise you anytime you was on the court with me, I was never scared of you,’ he states. “I promise you, I was never scared of Patty Bev. And as you can tell, Patty don’t scare me now.”

“I’m going into year eight, about to be 27, you’re 37 my guy,” he says as he laughs. “I ain’t even enter my prime yet.”

Young ends the video by hoping that retired athletes who enter the media space are more careful with their words and don’t spew critiques so freely.

See how social media is reacting to young frying up Beverley’s career below.

Social Media Joins In As Trae Young Rips Patrick Beverley’s Career Apart: “I Was Never Scared Of You” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

