Listen Live
Entertainment

Social Media Reacts (And Points Fingers) Following Premiere of Hulu’s “Freaknik” Documentary

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Freaknik: Greatest Party Never Told asset

Source: Hulu / hulu


Hulu’s Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told finally premiered Thursday, and it has received somewhat mixed reviews.

The groundbreaking doc, with executive producers Jermaine Dupri and Luke Campbell, chronicled the rise and fall of the annual Spring Break event, which ran from 1983 until 1999.

Among the reactions were, of course, tweets of outrage about Freaknik’s transformation from a wholesome, empowering event for Black HBCU students to a showcase of debauchery in its later years.

You can take a wild guess as to who social media is blaming for this…

However, not all folks were on X (formerly Twitter) pointing fingers. Many were also having fun spotting (and not spotting) people they know in the series. And, of course, there are also those who are critical of what (and who) were featured. (Seriously… why was 21 Savage there?)

Either way, the Freaknik doc may have actually lived up to the hype. It got folks talking, at least.

Check out reactions below!

Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual assault & explicit language

Social Media Reacts (And Points Fingers) Following Premiere of Hulu’s “Freaknik” Documentary  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

Trending
26 items
Entertainment

Social Media Reacts (And Points Fingers) Following Premiere of Hulu’s “Freaknik” Documentary

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

C.J. Stroud at NFL Combine
Celebrity News

Former Buckeye CJ Stroud Makes ‘Platinum’ Donation To OSU

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Leah's Lemonade X Bambi
Leah's Lemonade

Bambi Talks New Book ‘Mommy, I Want to Go Home,’ Talks Ex Scrappy, Erica Mena Exit, Hate, & More!

Penn State v Ohio State
Ohio

Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

The 614

Dozens Injured After Roof Collapses Near Ohio State

Entertainment

Kandi Burruss’ Latest Project Includes Producing The Broadway Revival of ‘The Wiz’

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close