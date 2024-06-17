Some of the Best Celebrity Fashion Moments from the 77th Tony Awards

The 77th Tony Awards were a dazzling display of talent, celebration, and, of course, high fashion. This year, we witnessed an array of stunning looks that were both timeless and trendsetting. This year’s Tony Awards showcased several prominent fashion trends that are sure to influence the season’s blue carpet looks:
- Metallic Glam: Shimmering metallic fabrics and embellishments took center stage, adding a futuristic and glamorous touch to many ensembles.
- Elegant Silhouettes: Timeless, elegant silhouettes dominated the red carpet, with many celebrities opting for classic cuts and refined detailing.
- Dramatic Elements: From voluminous skirts to bold structural elements, drama was a key theme, making for unforgettable fashion moments.
The 77th Tony Awards were not just a celebration of theatrical talent but also a showcase of stunning fashion. From metallic glam to elegant silhouettes and dramatic elements, this year’s red carpet was a feast for the eyes. From Angelina Joie, Alicia Keys, to Billy Porter; these standout looks and prominent trends will undoubtedly inspire fashion enthusiasts everywhere.
Let’s take a closer look at some of the most memorable fashion moments of the night, highlighting the celebrities who truly stole the show, and the designers behind their jaw-dropping ensembles.
1. Anthony Ramos MartinezSource:Getty
Anthony Ramos Martinez at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana
2. Maleah Joi MoonSource:Getty
Maleah Joi Moon at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Marc Bower
3. Kara YoungSource:Getty
Kara Young attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Bibhu Mohapatra
4. Nicole ScherzingerSource:Getty
Nicole Scherzinger attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Nicolas Jebran
5. Idina MenzelSource:Getty
Idina Menzel attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Naeem Khan
6. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing custom Louis Vuitton
7. Brooke ShieldsSource:Getty
Brooke Shields attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Monique Lhuilier
8. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Oscar de la Renta
9. Alicia KeySource:Getty
Alicia Keys at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Gucci
10. Danai GuriraSource:Getty
Danai Gurira attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Gabriela Hearst
11. Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina JolieSource:Getty
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards both wearing Atelier Versace
12. Elle FanningSource:Getty
Elle Fanning at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Saint Laurent
13. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Oscar de la Renta
14. Billy PorterSource:Getty
Billy Porter at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Robert Wun
15. Alyah Chanelle ScottSource:Getty
Chanelle Scott attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Tanner Fletcher
16. Sarah PaulsonSource:Getty
Sarah Paulson at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Prada