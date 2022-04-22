Sorry Ladies! Here’s The Model Damson Idris Is Rumored To Be Dating

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It’s no secret that British actor Damson Idris is considered to be the premiere bachelor of Young Black Hollywood ever since Michael B. Jordan settled down with Lori Harvey.

However, it now appears that our good man Franklin Saint may be off the market as well after pulling up to a Snowfall Season 5 finale event at the 2022 Pan African Film And Arts Festival with burgeoning model Christina Santini on his arm.

Idris and Santini, both 30, were captured looking cozy together on the red carpet (seen above), but kept things extremely coy in terms of any public displays of affection. Some may find Santini familiar for the modeling work she did for Drake and his OVO imprint, whereas others may recognize her more from the more “personal” work that she posts on OnlyFans. A quick Google search reveals that’s she’s quite comfortable with nudity, with most of her photos looking tasteful and mainly just topless.

Damson has been the conversation of dating rumors for a while now, most recently putting to rest one circling around that linked him to budding rap sensation Saweetie. Of course this current pairing may also be blown out of proportion, but the history of celebs using red carpets to debut a relationship has everyone calling a “couple alert” on these two.

We’ll let this potential relationship unveil in its own time, but early props to Damson Idris for landing a strikingly beautiful suitress to possibly settle down with for the time being. On Christina’s end, well, she’ll definitely be the envy of many women and anyone attracted to men with accents.

Take a look below to see a few photos over the years of the lucky lady potentially on the arm of Damson Idris — try not to cry too hard, ladies:

