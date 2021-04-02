Southside Comes After Lil Uzi Vert Following Heated Convo With Yung Miami On Instagram Live

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A date night forandturned into a whole screaming match on Instagram Live after he jumped on‘s Instagram Live session.

Follow along here. Uzi and 808 Mafia producer Southside have been at odds previously and although Uzi attempted to clear things up between them in the past, all of it came head-on Thursday (April 1).

“I’mma say this one time,” the 808 Mafia producer began. “Ay, Uzi, don’t address none to my b*tch, my n*gga. You handle your b*tch, n*gga, you stay on your side. You got one more time to say something. I promise you I’mma punch your teeth out your mouth. Don’t say nothing else, n*gga.”

He added, “If you don’t like my b*tch, don’t like my b*tch. Let them do them. Stay the little weirdo you is, keep rocking purses, keep doing that b*tch sh*t you doing.”

Josh AKA Southside threatened Lil Uzi Vert for coming at his girl Yung Miami (Caresha) funny.

——

Josh looking to prove his daddy wrong😤😬 pic.twitter.com/b9zfwLUFvF — Fck_Yaya (@FckYaya) April 2, 2021

Even though Uzi didn’t respond to Southside’s requests, he did jump on with Yung Miami earlier in the night and things went left from there, telling her to keep it peaceful or he’d have to embarrass her.

“You know I don’t give a f*ck about nothing,” Uzi told JT’s City Girls sister “Is this Caresha? You know me, I never got to see you, just like you don’t got to see me. You know I don’t do this. JT told me not to say nothin’ because I’m gonna make it worse. You saw what I said to you Carehsa because you left me on seen.”

Not Lil Uzi and caresha going at it chileeee 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AqoEeZyzUP — The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ (@sweetnovacane) April 2, 2021

As the City Girls’ world turns, each of them took to social media to quell fans belief there was trouble between all parties.

“I’m not sad or crying y’all got me f*cked up!” Yung Miami told fans Friday (April 2).

Minutes later, JT added, “Y’all just like him extra as f*ck, please go ahead. I wasn’t about to give y’all a show he already was doing it I put him in his place politely but you know if y’all don’t have a story y’all make one. And he was dead ass playing as usual I just didn’t want him talking to much cause he was drinking stfu I’ll delete this sh*t & come back when I feel like it.”

Fans of course couldn’t help but attempt to weigh in on all the drama Friday morning and the usual amount of jokes, ridiculousness and think pieces followed. Hit the bottom to see all the reactions.

